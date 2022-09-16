Sri Aman-born scientist fuels green energy ambitions

KUCHING (Sept 16): Sri Aman-born scientist Colin Patrick, 51, is a man on a mission: he wants to help drive Sarawak’s ambitions in green and affordable hydrogen fuel production.

It all started when he was seconded by Malaysian oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) from 2018 to 2019 to develop Southeast Asia’s first hydrogen production and refueling station in Biawak, using alkaline water electrolyser.

During that period, he was also involved in developing a Hydrogen Economic Blueprint for Sarawak.

Upon his return to Petronas, Colin was assigned to lead its hydrogen technology programme to develop solutions for a highly efficient Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) hydrogen electrolyser.

Colin delivered the first prototype in Petronas in 2020, and in less than two years developed a route to market the Petronas PEM electrolyser.

“I am deeply passionate to co-create solutions to make hydrogen affordable for the market,” he told The Borneo Post recently, adding that the PEM electrolyser would reduce the cost of hydrogen production by half.

Apart from research and invention, Colin is also passionate about empowering young talents by sharing his knowledge and exploring ideas openly, encouraging them to always innovate for a better tomorrow.

The PEM electrolyser that Colin and his team invented will soon be used to produce green hydrogen that would be delivered to Darul Hana and Batu Kawa refueling stations.

Colin and his team will also work together with SEDC Energy Sdn Bhd (SEDC Energy) to develop Sarawak’s expertise in manufacturing the Petronas electrolyser technology and integrating it into the state’s current plant systems.

Petronas and SEDC Energy will also explore opportunities for the design and development of a ‘Hydrogen City’ in Sarawak.

“I have been coming to Kuching frequently these days to ensure that the hydrogen fuel project will succeed. This is our first baby, it cannot fail,” he said.

International recognition for PEM invention

Today, Colin is recognised globally as one of the inventors in the patent-pending PEM electrolyser. He has been invited to speak on hydrogen in local and international fora such as the 12th General Assembly of Akademi Sains Malaysia, City Expo Malaysia 2021, and CERAWeek 2022 in Houston, USA. He has also co-authored an Elsevier paper on “Overview of Degradable and Biodegradable Polyolefin”.

He said he came up with the PEM electrolyser because today’s climate change has “adversely impacted human lives in one way or another as can be seen through the extreme weather events that are now more frequent and more intense.”

“I am also inspired (to pursue this project) by my daughters as they will be among the future generation who will benefit from what we create today,” he said.

In addressing climate change, Colin said, energy companies today are beginning to pledge their commitments towards Net Zero Carbon Emission through key investments in technology and a portfolio of clean energy assets.

The accelerated energy transition has also driven Colin to find solutions in addressing the need for decarbonised energy, and he is absolutely convinced that hydrogen is key in the future energy mix.

“It is also common knowledge now that hydrogen is useful as an energy source or fuel because it has a high energy content per unit of weight, which is why it is used as a rocket fuel and in fuel cells to produce electricity on some spacecraft. While hydrogen is not widely used as a fuel now, it has the potential for greater use in the future.

“The uniqueness of the PEM electrolyser design has led to a patenting exercise to protect the novelty and inventiveness of the technology and to date, the proprietary PEM electrolyser has been commercially accepted in Sarawak’s project for its three-in-one multi fuel stations with a few international projects being finalised,” he said.

Colin also revealed that the electrolyser has also caught keen interest of several key global industry players, and collaboration arrangements are being worked out.

What does Colin’s invention actually do?

“Typically, hydrogen gas is produced through the process of splitting of water molecules when the current and voltages are applied across the electrodes. The PEM electrolyser requires lesser power to produce a kilogram of hydrogen and the efficiency is measured by kWhr/kg and today, it is 15 to 20 per cent more efficient, translating to lower and more affordable cost of hydrogen gas,” he said.

Apart from that, Colin also said that Petronas’ PEM technology built its reputation as the first commercial electrolyser that is made in Malaysia. Prior to this, electrolyser equipment is sourced from industry players in Europe, North America, and the Far East — none from Southeast Asia.

With lower cost, hydrogen fuel provides an impetus for the Malaysian market in general and Sarawak in particular to start adopting it as a clean and sustainable form of energy.

“Through the high efficiency and lower cost of hydrogen production, the market and community benefit from an affordable and decarbonised energy source for mobility, power or heating and green chemical processes too,” he said.

The only Iban on clean energy mission at PRSB

Colin said he is proud to be the only Iban in Petronas Research Sdn Bhd (PRSB) working on clean and green energy solutions.

“I am honoured at being given the opportunity to demonstrate what passion and vision can do to achieve goals regardless of one’s background,” he said.

Born in 1971, Colin is the third of four children of Iban parentage from the areas of Banting, Lingga and Melugu (in Sri Aman division). He is also the grandson of the second Chief Minister of Sarawak, Datuk Penghulu Tawi Sli. He is married to a West Malaysian, and they have two teenage daughters.

Because of his father’s work commitment, his family moved from Sri Aman to Miri and then Kuching.

“I studied at St Thomas’ Secondary School, I did well in school and won a Petronas scholarship to pursue A-Levels and a degree (Bachelor of Science in Polymer Science) at University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology in England,” he said.

He started his career with Petronas in 1996 and spent half of his career in the Petronas Petrochemicals Group, with the last 14 years in technology development and commercialisation.

Colin said he hopes his achievement in making hydrogen affordable will inspire more Sarawakians in general and the Dayak community in particular to take up the opportunity to address the world’s challenges and co-create green and sustainable solutions.

“It means a lot to me as this (world-class) achievement by an Iban boy from Sri Aman demonstrates the possibility of what an innovative mind and passion can do to push the boundary of science and engineering and be recognised for it.

“The achievement is also a sweet one as the challenges during the lockdown and pandemic were not easy. But perseverance and support from superiors allowed me and my team to realise our goal,” he said.