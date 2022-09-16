Sukma: National karateka wins gold for Sabah

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): National karateka Amirah Syahirah Azlan justified her favourite tag to win the Women’s -68kg Kumite gold for Sabah today.

The victory enabled the state karate squad to achieve its two-gold target in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma).

“I’m really pleased that karate achieved the medal target set in Sukma.

“The second day of competition went well for us, it could have been better but we are happy to have collected our second gold.

“If we have won more, it is a bonus,” said team manager Richard Ajak when contacted at UiTM Shah Alam Sports Complex where karate is being held.

Amirah, the Hanoi SEA Games bronze medalist, faced little problem in beating A. Kayathri of Selangor 5-1 in the final.

However, the state fell short of winning a third gold when Pressy Misty Philip lost to Zakiah Adnan of Terengganu in the battle of former and current national athletes in the Women’s +68kg Kumite.

Sabah also added three bronzes today through Mohamad Iqmal Jafar (Men’s -67 Kumite), Mohd Zuhair Zulkifli Zainal (Men’s +84kg Kumite) and Vellcarollyne Augustine (Women’s Kata).

Overall, Sabah’s karate squad has collected two gold, two silver and six bronzes after two days of competition.

On Thursday, The trio of Mohd Haznil Henry, Mohd Azhad Haziq Henry and Clevelence Carlos won gold in the Men’s Team Kata event while Michell Linus (Women’s -55kg Kumite) bagged a silver and Stanley Dulian (Men’s -55kg Kumite), Richal Mattan (Men’s -60kg Kumite) and Leong Jia Chii (Women’s -61kg Kumite) took the bronzes.

The last day of karate tomorrow will see two gold on offer in the Men’s and Women’s Team Kumite finals.

Meanwhile, Sabah contingent have collected seven gold, six silver and nine bronzes in total to occupy fourth placing in the overall medal standing as of 7.30pm.