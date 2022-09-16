Sukma: Sabah wushu ‘very outstanding’, says team manager

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): Sabah wushu team manager Lee Hon Yu has hailed his team’s performance as “very outstanding” after finishing with two gold, two silver and one bronze medal in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) today.

Lee said such an achievement was unexpected especially when Sabah is making a return to wushu competition in Sukma after a long time.

“The official target set was one bronze and we returned with two gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

“No one would have believed that we could produce such an achievement prior to Sukma, myself included but we did it.

“This is very outstanding from the team…top performance from the athletes. we are very happy and pleased with the results,” he said when met at the end of the wushu competition at the Gymnasium 2, National Sports Council.

The bulk of the medals including gold were achieved on the third and final day of competitions.

Muhammad Hanif Abdullah and Muhammad Akid Azlan secured knockout wins over Hee Kai Seng of Perak in the -56kg and Samuel Yeo of Johor in the -60kg of the Men’s Sanda event to win the gold.

Sabah’s other finalist Jack Phoon Yan Jie gave his best but was not enough to topple the favourite Vicky Hwa Chang of Johor and settled for silver in the Men’s Sanda -70kg bout.

On Thursday, Siaw Ree Hang delivered wushu’s first medal by winning a silver in the Men’s Nanqun event.

Shelden Spencer Wong won the bronze for making it into the semifinal, where he was forced to concede defeat to Selangor’s opponent William Tan after he was not cleared to compete due to injury suffered in an earlier round.

For the record, wushu is the first sport to conclude its competition in Sukma, one day prior to the opening ceremony of the country’s premier multi-sport event tomorrow.