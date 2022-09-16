Sukma: S’wak cricket squad aims for semi-finals

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): Sarawak’s cricket squad are aiming to qualify for the semi-finals in the 20th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Selangor Turf Club Cricket Oval here.

Assistant Sarawak contingent chef de mission for Cricket, Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, said the cricket squad this time around is more prepared and able to challenge competitors from other states.

He said that even though they were drawn together with strong teams such as Selangor, Kuala Lumpur or Perak, Sarawak’s athletes were not afraid and continued to fight on with the spirit of ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’.

“Despite being drawn together with better teams such as Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Perak, our players still put in the effort.

“They still play with the spirit of ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’. They are not afraid of anyone even if they are labeled as underdogs,” he said when met by reporters after watching the match between Sarawak and Sabah today.

In that match, Sarawak managed to defeat Sabah 139 to 22 and record their first win in Group A.

In their opening match against Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Sarawak lost 61-163.