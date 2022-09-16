Veterinary Services Dept to hold anti-rabies vaccination campaign in Serian

SERIAN (Sept 16): The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak will hold an anti-rabies vaccination, neutering, and pet licensing campaign here on Saturday (Sept 17)

The campaign will be held at the Serian Community Hall from 9am.

It is in collaboration with the Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET), and Serian District Council.

In April, 44 pet cats and dogs were neutered and over 300 pet dogs were vaccinated against rabies.

Many Serian-based pet owners missed out on the previous instalment and requested for another vaccination and neutering programme.

“SSPCA has always advocated that vaccination and neutering are the humane methods for the eradication of rabies. Our association hopes to be able to partner with more local councils to reintroduce the subsidised neutering campaigns,” SSPCA president Datin Dona Drury Wee said in a statement.

“We look forward to engage with more pet owners in Serian and tackle the issue of unplanned pet pregnancies.”

She said pet ownership is about responsibility towards the animal and their babies.

According to her, neutering and anti-rabies vaccination can give pets and their owners a better life, free from potential life-threatening diseases.

“We are grateful to have our team of volunteer doctors supporting this campaign,” she added.

DVS Sarawak plans to run several more anti-rabies and neutering programmes this year to provide the public with easy access to vaccination, dog-licensing, microchipping, and neutering.