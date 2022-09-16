Wan Junaidi: Amending constitution not like buying fish

KUCHING (Sept 16): It would be a long process to amend the laws for Sarawak and Sabah to have their 35 per cent share of seats in the Dewan Rakyat, said Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He acknowledged that while the serious intention was there to amend the Constitution to reflect such proposal, he also stressed that this ‘could not happen in just days or weeks’.

“Don’t think that amending the Constitution is like ‘beli ikan di pasar’ (buying fish at the market).

“If it could be done like that, then everybody could do it. These people are just riding on the popularity of the idea – they don’t know the process of the government.

“That’s why Pakatan Harapan (PH) had failed in managing the country because they didn’t know how to do things. They wanted to do the things so fast without remembering that there are procedures in everything,” he said when contacted today, commenting on Democratic Action Party (DAP) national chairman Lim Guan Eng’s remark about PH supporting the government’s proposal of increasing the number of seats in the Dewan Rakyat for Sabah and Sarawak.

Lim, in his Malaysia Day 2022 message, claimed that Wan Junaidi had ‘disappointed many’ in saying that there was not enough time to implement that proposal before the 15th general election (GE15).

“However, this should not stop a constitutional amendment in Parliament to put into practice this 35 per cent principle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob. This proposal should be enshrined in the Federal Constitution now, to be implemented in future at subsequent general elections.

“PH will support such constitutional amendments thereby ensuring its passage with the required two-thirds majority,” Lim was quoted as having said.

On Sept 9, Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili announced that a meeting of the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement, chaired by the Prime Minister, had endorsed the proposed seat increase for the East Malaysian states.

In his statement, Wan Junaidi pointed out that the proposal had just been agreed in principle, and had not gone to the government yet – a process that would require coming up with a Cabinet Paper.

“I would have to make a trip to Sarawak, a trip to Sabah, and to call both Sarawak and Sabah to sit down together for a meeting.

“I would have to discuss with the Election Commission, the Attorney-General’s Chambers and others. There are many stakeholders involved in the process. I would have to consult everybody before a Cabinet Paper could be drawn.

“There are many things that have to be taken into consideration, so it would be a little while before you could see it (the proposal) materialises,” he said.

At present, the two Borneo states have 25 per cent representation in Dewan Rakyat – or 56 parliamentary seats in total – with Sarawak controlling 31 seats and Sabah, 25.

The other 75 per cent (166 parliamentary seats) is held by Peninsular Malaysia.

To reach the proposed 35 per cent, Sabah and Sarawak would collectively need 78 out of the current 222 parliamentary seats.