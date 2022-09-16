Windy conditions in Sibu force cancellation of night BASE jump

SIBU (Sept 16): Windy conditions forced the keenly-awaited Sibu International BASE jump night session to be called off last night.

Event safety and technical advisor Mohd Idrus Mohd Yusop confirmed that the night jump could not be carried out from Sarawak’s tallest building —the 126-metre Wisma Sanyan.

Kenyalang Sarikei Parachute Club president Kassim Ahmad Drahin apologised on behalf of jumpers for not being able to hold the session.

“The safety of BASE jumpers is of paramount importance. Hopefully, the weather will be fine tomorrow for us to make the jump,” he said.

Kassim Ahmad called on Sibu folk to turn up on the Malaysia Day public holiday today to watch the BASE jumpers in action.

A total of 33 BASE jumpers are taking part in this year’s event, including three from Australia and one from the United States.