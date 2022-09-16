Women’s society seeks funds for Sanitary Protection Donation Drive

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) is seeking funds to support its Sanitary Protection Donation Drive.

The non-governmental organisation (NGO) called for donations, in cash or kind, to help women living in period poverty.

All funds collected for the SWWS Sanitary Protection Donation Drive will go directly to purchasing sanitary pads.

SWWS has partnered with Kuching Food Aid since 2021 for the latter to deliver menstrual products to communities across Sarawak.

The two NGOs aim to reach out to women and girls in the state who are in need of sanitary products in an ongoing effort to close the gap of period poverty in the state.

Period poverty refers to a lack of access to sanitary products, lack of access to clean water and hygiene facilities, and also poor knowledge of menstruation.

Women and girls in B40 communities are especially in need of sanitary products.

To date, 86,580 sanitary pads have been donated to the campaign.

To learn more about the SWWS Sanitary Protection Donation Drive, go to https://sarswws.org/sanitary-protection-donation-drive/.

Those interested to help the NGOs can contact SWWS on 082-368853 or 013-8044285, or email info@sarswws.org.