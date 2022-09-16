Wushu contributes more Sukma 2022 medals to Sarawak contingent

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): Sarawak wushu continued to contribute medals to the State Sukma Contingent with one silver and one bronze during the morning session on the third day of competition at MSN Gymnasium 3 in Bukit Jalil.

Edison Wong Sing Yen gave Sarawak a positive start when he bagged the bronze medal in the men’s taijijian by collecting 9.513 points.

His teammate Mok Xiao Yuan garnered 9.456 points to finish sixth in the field of 12 contestants.

The gold was won by national athlete from Melaka Tan Zhi Yan who posted a score of 9.646 points, while Kerk Qing of FT Kuala Lumpur took the silver with 9.576 points.

As the 13th athlete on the starting list, Danny Ling went close to snatching the gold in the men’s nandao, when he produced an impressive performance to collect 9.616 points and lead the field.

Unfortunately, Sarawak’s hopes of winning its first wushu gold were dashed when national athlete Chuah Shangyand from Penang registered 9.6430 points, beating Danny by a mere 0.03 points.

Coming in third place was Wee Din Jun, also from Penang, who scored 9.5730 points.

“I am happy and satisfied to end my final Sukma appearance with this silver. I am a bit disappointed for not winning gold for the wushu team but what to do, l have tried my very best and I was competing against a national athlete,” Danny said after the prize presentation.

“I would like to thank my coaches, team manager, Wushu Federation of Sarawak, teammates, parents and friends for the strong morale support.”

The afternoon session will see Sarawakian competing in four more events — women’s nandao (Elizabeth Beckxia Albert Arick), men’s nandao (Fung Tai Leong, Danny Ling Hang Kee), women’s changquan (Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern, Fong Chai Xin), and men’s changquan (Edwin Wong, Fu Sian Wie).