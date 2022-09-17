Abg Jo: Baram next location to be hooked up with high-speed Internet

BINTULU (Sept 17): Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said Baram is the next area to have high-speed internet connectivity.

He said this is following the successful experiment of connecting 63 longhouses in Sebauh district with the broadband service.

“Congratulations to Sebauh people, especially those in the 63 longhouses. What is important is the school and district office needs connectivity – now Rumah Layuh can connect to the district office,” he said after being briefed on the project at Rumah Layuh, Ulu Segan here on Saturday.

The briefing was conducted by Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) general manager Dr Zaidi Razak.

Abang Johari said the state government had approved RM13 million to develop and connect Sebauh with high-speed internet connectivity.

“I wanted to see for myself whether it is effective. Secondly, I wanted to see if there is internet speed available and when I checked on my own mobile phone, there is already internet speed,” he said.

Abang Johari also said Automated Teller Machines (ATM) will be set up at the Sebauh district office for the folks’ convenience.

“Then we also have SarawakPay – children can give money to their parents through SarawakPay and parents can give pocket money using the app, so internet is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Zaidi said the initiative for the high-speed internet broadband service was designed, planned and delivered via a collaboration between Danawa Resources Sdn Bhd and Fibersat Network Sdn Bhd.

The RM13.5 million project was approved in November 2019 and commenced on Oct 1, 2020.

“However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and movement control restrictions, the project was postponed three times and finally was completed on June 7 this year.

“Currently, the project is at the operations and maintenance stage but people of Sebauh have already been utilising the network,” he said.

He added 63 longhouses, eight higher learning institutions and schools, the Sebauh district office and health clinic are enjoying the connectivity.

Also present were Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, Bintulu MP Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip.