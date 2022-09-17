Ahmad Zahid says ‘no problem’ with Ismail Sabri as long as GE15 held this year

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi once again urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for the 15th general election (GE15) by the end of this year.

During the launch of the BN election machinery today, Ahmad Zahid told attendees that he has ‘no problems’ with the prime minister as long as GE is held this year.

“The organiser purposely put me next to the PM, they want to see my body language. Our chemistry is still strong.

“I have no personal problems with PM as long as GE15 is held within this year,” he told thousands of BN youth members who attended the launch here today.

Zahid who is also the Umno president has been putting pressure on Ismail to call for an early election.

However several parties including Pakatan Harapan had warned that an election in November this year might invite more trouble as increased rainfall is expected in during that period which can cause floods.

Commenting on that matter, Zahid said the party was ready to wade through the flood if the GE15 was destined to happen when floods hits.

“We know there will be floods at the end of this year, even if there is a flood, we are willing to campaign.

“When there is a flood, Youth, Women and Puteri go to the ground more than any other parties, they are willing to come down and campaign when there is a flood, and they are willing to campaign when there is heavy rain,” he said

In the meantime, cheers of ‘dissolve Parliament’ echoed when Ahmad Zahid mentioned the date of the dissolution of Parliament to Ismail Sabri.

“Bubar, Bubar (Dissolve!)!!,” shouted thousands of BN Youth inside the Titiwangsa Stadium. – Malay Mail