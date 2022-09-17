Cargo vessel capsizes in Sungai Pusa, one crew member still missing

SARIKEI (Sept 17): One crew member of a cargo vessel which capsized in Sungai Pusa near the Beladin Bridge on Saturday is still missing.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) statement, four other crew members managed to swim to safety.

“Bomba was informed a cargo vessel, laden with sand, had capsized near Beladin Bridge, Sungai Pusa here at 9.30am. Four men onboard managed to swim to safety while one other is still missing and believed to be trapped in the ill-fated vessel,” it said.

Acting on the information relayed to them by the Pusa police station, a team from the Saratok fire station was deployed to the scene and began a search and rescue operation.

As of press time, the missing crew member identified as Nicholas Julius is yet to be found.