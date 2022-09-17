Chinese consulate, business group host Mid-Autumn Fest do in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 17): Kuching-China Trade Importers and Exporters Association (KCTIEA) and Chinese Consulate General in Kuching will hold a dinner at Kuching Shangri-La Restaurant at 7.30pm tomorrow (Sept 18).

KCTIEA in a statement, said the dinner themed ‘Together We Create Brilliance’, is held to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival and also to mark the 48th anniversary of diplomatic relations establishment between Malaysia and China.

Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as the special guest of honour will officiate at the event, accompanied by the special envoy of Malaysia to the People’s Republic of China, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Among other honorary guests are Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, in the presence of other dignitaries, corporate groups, associations’ members and media practitioners.

For enquiries regarding the event, contact Mr Then on 019-8866899.