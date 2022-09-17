DAP’s Chong calls for Najib’s ‘Datuk Patinggi’ title be revoked

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-led state government should advise the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak to revoke the honorific title awarded to former prime minister Najib Razak, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

It is known that in 2009, Najib received Sarawak’s second highest award, the Darjah Utama Yang Amat Mulia Bintang Kenyalang Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang, which carries the title ‘Datuk Patinggi’.

“With the confirmation of his conviction by the Federal Court, it is now beyond all doubts that Najib is a convict for having committed the crimes of abuse of power, breach of trust and money-laundering.

“It was also mentioned in the judgment of the Court of Appeal that he is a ‘national embarrassment’,” said Chong, who is Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman.

The DAP man further said both the Appeal Court and Federal Court had unanimously confirmed Najib’s conviction found by the High Court judge, notwithstanding the claim by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Dr Sim Kui Hian about Najib ‘being the best Prime Minister’.

“Therefore, to continue allowing him (Najib)s to carry the second highest award of the state would be a desecration to the honorific title of Datuk Patinggi of Sarawak.

“In fact, the heads of states of Selangor and Penang have revoked the honorific titles awarded to him after the conformation of his conviction by the Federal Court.”

Chong added that even in 2018, the Head of State of Seremban had revoked the honorific titles awarded to Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor when the two were charged in court.

“I therefore call upon the Premier to advise the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak to revoke Najib’s award,” he called.