Don’t delay in appointing credible Sarawakian as new state Customs Director, Yong urges federal govt

KUCHING (Sept 17): Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong on Saturday called on the federal government not to further tarry the appointment of a credible Sarawakian as the new state Customs Director.

She also called on them to let Sarawakians hold all four deputy director posts.

In a statement, Yong noted the post of Sarawak Customs Director had been left vacant for over nine months since the previous director Herman Shah Abdullah retired.

“Presently, all deputy directors of the Sarawak Customs Department are officers from West Malaysia.

“There are many qualified, credible Sarawakians who are fit for the post of director and deputy director – it is totally unacceptable for the government to leave the post of director unfilled for such a long period of time and not let a single Sarawakian be deputy director.

“It is obvious there is a flaw in the appointment of the top positions in our civil service – or is there some systemic discrimination in the Public Service Department which sidelines Sarawakians to take up the high posts?”

Yong alleged in all these years, there has been gross disproportion in terms of top positions in the federal civil service being held by Sarawakians – a matter of imbalance which the Public Service Department must resolve.

“More Sarawakians need to fill the high positions in civil service to stop the interests and rights of Sarawak being consistently and constantly disregarded.

“If the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government, which claims to be the kingmaker of the federal government, is serious in defending and fighting for Sarawakians’ rights, I believe the post of state Customs Director would not have been left vacant for nearly a year and that all deputy director posts are being held by non-Sarawakians.

“Unfortunately, what we have is a situation where GPS allows such injustice and disproportion to be perpetrated for so long in the civil service,” Yong said.