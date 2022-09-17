Dr Rundi: Malaysia Day 2022 signifies hope of a stronger ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ bond

KUCHING (Sept 16): The spirit of recognising each other’s rights and uniqueness, as well as mutual respect must be maintained to ensure solidarity in the community for a harmonious existence under the big ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept.

In stating this, Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom hailed Sept 16 as ‘a very significant and sacred date in the history of the country’.

“The declaration of the date as a public holiday by the federal government is a recognition for all Malaysians to understand and appreciate the significance of the date in the formation of Malaysia,” he said in his welcoming speech at the state-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration held in Bintulu tonight.

Dr Rundi, the minister-in-charge of the state-level celebration, expressed hope that in celebrating Malaysia Day this year, the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ bond between Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah would continue to strengthen.

“This is to ensure that the country continues to be stable and developed,” he added.

Dr Rundi hailed the industrial growth in Kidurong, Tanjong Batu, which had been extended to Samalaju, as well as business growth in Bintulu as the factors that attracted foreign investors to invest in Malaysia, and in Sarawak specifically.

These economic activities, he added, had transformed Bintulu into a new town that was able to contribute to the continuous development of its community.

He said being strategically located in the middle of Sarawak, Bintulu not only became a focus for the industrial and business sectors, but it also formed a united community that was able to work together.

Dr Rundi said looking at the Bakun, Murum and Baleh hydroelectricity power dams, there should be sufficient energy to help draw investments from outside and thus, able to bring more revenues to the state.

“In fact, Bintulu also generates development on a large scale because it has an airport and two deep-sea ports, namely Bintulu Port and Samalaju Industrial Port.”

According to Dr Rundi, currently the Sarawak government is carrying out many developments including the construction of coastal roads and the construction of the latest iconic bridge in Kuala Kemena, set to become a landmark for Bintulu.

“Bintulu is now rapidly developing and has a brilliant future, especially in becoming a big city with industrial, business and tourism hubs.

“It used to be a small fishing village town, but now, it is inhabited by 235,099 residents, according to the 2020 statistics by the Department of Statistics Malaysia,” he said.

The state-level Malaysia Day celebration, held at the site of the old Bintulu Airport and attended by over 5,000 people, was broadcast live by TVS and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) via Facebook and YouTube channels.

Among the dignitaries present were Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, and State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.