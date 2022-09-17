Fireworks light up Bintulu sky for Malaysia Day

BINTULU (Sept 17): A spectacular rhythmic fireworks show lit up Bintulu’s sky on Friday night to commemorate Malaysia Day 2022.

The colourful and grand state-level celebration, centred at the Bintulu Old Airport site here, was graced by Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and his wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib, who were the guests of honour.

Also present were Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and other state ministers.

Themed Malaysian Family Stronger Together, the night was attended by over 10,000 people and was filled with various stage performances.

Among the main attractions of the night were performances by Datuk M Nasir, Andi Bernadee from Sabah, Ramles Walter, Florence Lo, Claudia Geres, Safar Ghafar, Sazia Selir and Max Kueh.

The event commemorating 59 years of the formation of Malaysia was also broadcasted live on TVS and myFreeview as well as on the Sarawak Public Communications Unit Facebook page and Youtube channel.