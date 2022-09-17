Five rescued after barge sinks in Labuan

LABUAN (Sept 17): Five crewmen were rescued after a barge sank off Pulau Kuraman here on Saturday.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Labuan director Captain Nudin Jusoh said the Labuan Maritime Zone Operations Center received a distress call of the incident and immediately deployed one of their assets to the location.

Nudin said the barge transporting fresh water had encountered difficulty due to bad weather.

All the crewmen, aged between 30 to 45, were rescued and were later transferred into a tugboat.

Nudin added that none of the crewmen sustained any injuries while effort will be made by the ship company to refloat the barge.