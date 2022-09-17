Flood situation improving in Marudi

MIRI (Sept 17): The flood situation in Marudi has improved with the water level at Baram River gradually showing a decreasing trend, said Zone 6 Fire and Rescue station acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee.

Ahmad Nizam, in a statement on Friday said it was due to good weather conditions.

“Hopefully, there is no rain today (Saturday), otherwise the water level may rise again,” he said.

While the flood situation in Marudi and most parts of Baram has improved, a longhouse in Beluru was reported to have been hit by flood earlier today.

According to him, the main road leading to the 26-door Rumah Nora Sungai Buri is inundated with water following heavy rain but is passable by vehicles, thus no evacuation has been made so far.

He added that Bomba will continue to monitor the flood situation in the area until the situation returns to normal.