Gentari signs MoU’s with international hydrogen players

KUALA LUMPUR: Petroliam Nasional Bhd’s (Petronas) wholly-owned entity, Gentari Sdn Bhd, has signed 12 memorandums of understanding (MoU) with international hydrogen sector players to leverage its advantages as the main driver of green energy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said hydrogen energy is a new industry and Petronas has taken steps to explore this energy source as a flexible medium in the transfer of energy across sectors.

“In increasing the use of hydrogen, I am confident that Gentari will be able to identify and develop a hydrogen economic cluster in Malaysia, further making our country a competitive hydrogen export hub in the region,” he said at the launching of Gentari here.

Gentari chairman Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz said Gentari would offer green mobility solutions to the people of the Asia Pacific region, which could benefit not only drivers but also other road users.

“For example, e-hailing passengers who can choose an EV (electric vehicle) for their journey,” he said at the same event.

Tengku Muhammad Taufik, who is also the president and group chief executive officer of Petronas, said Petronas’ efforts are most visible in the solar market and have made significant progress with the achievement of 1 gigawatt-peak (GWp) capacity of renewable energy through Amplus Solar, a subsidiary in India that has developed more than 400 projects in 24 states in the South Asian nation.

“In Malaysia, we serve a wide range of customers and have already reached a capacity of 100 MWp+ (megawatt peak) solar assets in operation and under development,” he added. — Bernama