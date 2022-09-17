HSL’s inaugural Oktoberfest kicks off at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING (Sept 17): Hock Seng Lee (HSL) on Friday kicked off its inaugural Oktoberfest at La Promenade Mall.

Every Thursday to Sunday until Oct 9, Oktoberfest at La Promenade Mall features live music, a wide variety of both halal and non-halal food and beverages to sate your gastronomical needs as well as fun-runs for the ultimate family-friendly experience.

During the event’s duration, all of the mall’s halal-certified tenants including Sugarbun, Noms Malaysia and Taka Patisserie will have special promotions.

Also taking part are HSL’s new affiliated restaurants Foo Man Ting and Rume Dining and they are offering previews of their Chinese and Western cuisine respectively.

Renowned Sarawakian chef Achang Libat will also be running a booth selling ayam pansuh-related dishes.

“It gives me great pleasure to return to La Promenade Mall so soon after the success which was Dine with Art at Hoan Gallery,” he said, referring to his recent creative endeavour of art-inspired dishes featuring some of Sarawak’s best known artworks.

Other booths at Oktoberfest include GE Sausage, Ajishou Sushi, Zoro by Domus Group as well as a few select booths from the Kuching Food Festival held not long ago.

Of course, what is Oktoberfest without beer?

Beer lovers can enjoy their favourite selection of beers ranging from Carlsberg and Heineken to Tiger and Asahi, among the wide variety.

For those looking to venture away from beer, there is also a cocktail bar at the venue.

If downing drinks and food is not your sport of choice, patrons can also sign up for the Weekend Night Run – which launched three weekends ago with almost 400 participants signed up – which features 3km and 6km runs. Participation is free.

Flagging off the Weekend Night Run on Friday night was Kota Samarahan Municipal Council councillor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, who was the guest-of-honour of the festival’s opening night.

After the flag-off, Sim along with HSL executive director Simon Lau toured the booths.

According to HSL digital marketing manager Sophia Ong in a press release, Oktoberfest and the Weekend Night Runs have established La Promenade Mall as a community space.

“We also just launched a Payday Weekend Bazaar held every first and last weekend of the month.

“We are also sponsoring board game competitions, hosting blood donation drives and are planning for sunset barbecues, more stand-up comedy shows and art exhibitions,” she divulged.

On Oct 1, music festival favourites At Adau will headline a concert at La Promenade Mall.

Tickets for the concert are available at booking.hslnet.my or from Black Bean Coffee and Tea La Promenade Mall branch.

For more information, visit their website or search @lapromenademall on social media.