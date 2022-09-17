Installation Art by the Bay attracts 13 teams

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): The annual Installation Art by the Bay at KK held at Tanjung Lipat here on Saturday continued to attract international participation.

The ninth edition of the event saw the involvement of 13 teams including from Denmark and Finland as well as from Sabah, Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

Officiating the event, Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minuster Datuk Joniston Bangkuai said Sabah needs to capitalise on its diverse culture to develop its own unique art culture.

“Transforming a city into a destination known for its art does not happen overnight and I am certain it requires a lot planning and strategy,” he said.

Joniston added that his ministry is always supportive of events or initiatives that can enhance the tourism industry, encourage sustainable practises and empower the community.

“I want to encourage everyone to get into the environmental themes of the event and value the meaning or message carried in the art installation,” said Joniston, who is also Sabah Tourism Board (STB) chairman.

He hoped the event will continue to generate insightful discussion that highlights the need for more attention to be paid to minimising negative impact to the environment.

Meanwhile, organising chairman Dr Awangku Bahar Pengiran Bagul said the environmental message the outdoor installation art seeks to convey is based on the core values of sustainable development and ecological protection.

“The focus is not just on the artworks themselves but also on the environmental values conveyed by each piece for the past nine years,” added Awangku Bahar.

Present at the event were STB Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman, Sabah Art Gallery head Elisya Ahmad Shah and Sabah Tourist Association chairman Tonny Chew.