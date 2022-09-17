Is the Sarawak’s wushu team making Sukma history for the wrong reasons?

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): For the first time in Malaysian Games (Sukma) history, the Sarawak wushu team has not won any gold medals in any competitions held at the MSN Gymnasium 3, Bukit Jalil here.

They settled for four silvers and seven bronzes, including two from the sanda (free sparring) competition, to finish outside the top three teams.

Stephanie Ngu Chai Ern won two silvers in the women’s changquan and jianshu category while Danny Ling Hang Kee won a silver in the men’s nandau. Mok Xiao Yuan bagged silver in the men’s taijiquan.

The bronze medals were contributed by Stephanie (women’s qiangshu), Yong Arifah Khairul Kok (women’s taijijian, taijiquan), Edwin Wong Sing Yew (men’s daoshu), Edison Wong Sing Yen (men’s taijiquan), Daniel Manggin (men’s sasnda 70kg) and Kelvin Kong Qi Fatt (men’s sanda 65kg).

“I am very, very disappointed with the achievements in this Sukma but kudos to our athletes who have tried their very best to bring glory for Sarawak.

“We were competing against the national team who have two to three athletes in most events and the four silvers have shown our athletes have beaten at least one or two national athletes in their respective events,” said Wushu Federation of Sarawak president Allen Wong Siew Poh.

He is also ACDM for wushu and artistic gymnastics.

“In fact, in two events – men’s nandao and women’s changquan – we lost by a narrow margin of 0.030 points. Being able to beat one or two national athletes (from Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang) is a good achievement.

“In this Sukma, due to many postponements because of Covid-19, the age limit was revised to Under 23 so a majority of our athletes are young – between 16 and 18. Of course, for them to compete against older athletes who have more exposure and are better-trained and enjoy better training facilities – it is not easy,” Allen said.

He said with most of the national athletes out of contention due to the age limit in the next Sukma, Sarawak will come back stronger and regain its glory.

Meanwhile, head coach Yoong Thong Foong said he was satisfied with the athletes’ performance.

“Although the athletes and coaches have not completely recovered from food poisoning while undergoing an exposure trip in Medan, they have still managed to display their standard and what they learnt and improved during their normal training,” he said.

He added most importantly, their opponents were very experienced and professionally-trained national athletes with some of them being world champions and SEA Games gold medalists.

“Our athletes faced very stiff challenges from the national athletes, and I am pleased they have managed to excel in some events to beat them,” he said.

For the record, Sarawak were the overall champions in Penang (2000), Sabah (2002), Negeri Sembilan (2004), Terengganu (2008), Pahang (2012) and Perlis (2014).

They were second overall champions in Sarawak (2016) and 2018 (Perak) and finished third in 2006 (Kedah) and 2010 (Melaka).