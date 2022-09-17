Ismail Sabri: Dissolution of parliament to be known soon

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that he would announce the date for the dissolution of parliament soon to pave the way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Speaking at the launching of the Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth machinery here, Ismail Sabri, who is Umno vice-president, asked to be given a bit more time to decide on the timing of GE15 together with Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“When is it going to be? The president and I will decide, but believe me, it will be soon. Let’s discuss it fast, president. (looking in the direction of Ahmad Zahid). I hear clearly; the Top 5 (of Umno) are all here. InsyaAllah (God willing) we will meet soon to discuss,” he said.

Also present at the event were BN deputy chairman and Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong and MIC president Tan Sri S A Vigneswaran. – Bernama

MORE TO COME