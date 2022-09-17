Japan–Sarawak celebrates 30 years’ partnership, Look East Policy

KUCHING (Sept 17): The Japan International Cooperation Agency Alumni Society of Malaysia (myJICA) celebrated its 30 years of partnership between Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Malaysia and Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) on Sept 15.

JICA Malaysia chief representative Takizawa Masahiko officiated at the event which was attended by 40 invited guests including SGH staff, the State Health Department and myJICA alumni.

myJICA president Norazizul Abdul Aziz, in a press statement said the programme was also held in conjunction with the commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Look East Policy between Malaysia and Japan, and also the 17th anniversary of the establishment of myJICA Sarawak.

Reflecting on past collaborations, Norazizul noted that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in January 1992 between the Malaysia and Japanese governments for technical cooperation.

It involved five-year collaboration in the upgrading of the accident and emergency services throughout Sarawak, commencing Aug 1, 1992 till July 31, 1997.

“We would like to extend our congratulations and gratitude especially to the SGH Management and committee members who have provided a lot of support and cooperation to make this programme a success,” he said.