Jet ski of missing man found near Talang Talang Besar Island

KUCHING (Sept 17): A jet ski wreck believed to be used by the missing male victim near Talang Talang Besar Island was found by a fisherman earlier today.

Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) who confirmed the discovery said despite locating the jet ski, the victim has yet to be found.

Yesterday, the victim, a 46-year-old, was reported missing by his friend after they went out to sea to test run the victim’s new jet ski as well as to conduct fishing in the area.

Both of them were reported to have left the Pak Amit jetty in Santubong towards the Satang Island for the test run.

According to the victim’s friend, they decided to head some three nautical miles towards Teluk Melano and Talang Talang Besar Island, due to favourable weather conditions.

However, as they were leaving the island, the victim’s friend soon realised that the victim was not riding his jet ski behind him.

The friend then made a u-turn towards the island to search for the victim.

He however failed to find the victim in the area.

A police report was then lodged at the Lundu police station around 7pm by the victim’s friend which prompted a search and rescue operation.

The search and rescue operation today is led by the MMEA together with the marine police, Sarawak Coastguard, Police Air Wing Unit, Fire and Rescue Department and the maritime community which totals to 71 individuals.

Today, the search was conducted within a 96.82 nautical mile square around Talang Talang Besar Island in Sematan and will continue tomorrow morning.

The victim was last seen wearing black attire and a life jacket.