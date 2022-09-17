Julau among 16 seats PKR S’wak eyeing in GE15

MIRI (Sept 17): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak will contest in 16 parliamentary seats, including Julau, in the 15th General Election, said its chairman Roland Engan.

He said despite the allocated seats, PKR may only contest in a number of its ‘priority seats’ which include Baram, Lawas, Limbang and Miri.

“PKR was allocated 16 seats. We maintained the status quo in the 2018 general election,” he said when met after launching the new PKR Sarawak headquarters at Jalan Brighton here on Friday night.

Roland however was tight-lipped on the party’s potential candidates, including whether Miri incumbent Dr Michael Teo would defend his seat.

He did mention instructions had been given to all branches where seats have been allocated to finalise their candidates list and to send to the state leadership council (MPN) latest by the end of the month.

On the new headquarters, Roland said the decision to shift it from Kuching to Miri was made during a MPN meeting in August.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Pakatan Harapan Sarawak Roadshow which started on Sept 9, he said it was an opportunity to reach out to voters at the grassroots level.

“Throughout the roadshow from Puncak Borneo to Miri, we listened to numerous complaints and issues raised by the people, among which are sick projects,” he said.

Roland added they would be organizing another roadshow covering areas in Kapit, Hulu Rajang, Limbang, Lawas and Baram.

“We expect to do the next roadshow either at the end of this month or in early October,” he said.

Among those present were Dr Teo and PKR deputy chairman Abuun Sui Anyit.