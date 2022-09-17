Kapit’s ‘Seniors Got Talent’ receives warm response

KAPIT (Sept 17): A ‘Senior Got Talents’ programme received an encouraging response when many senior citizens represented their clubs or association at the Kapit Civic Centre on Saturday.

The programme was organised by the Kapit Social Welfare Department, assisted by the Kapit Senior Citizens Service Centre (PPWE), and attracted many teams of beloved folks aged 60 and above.

Some of the notable teams were from the Kapit Foochow Association’s Veteran Section; Kapit Kwang Tung Association Folk Dance Troupe; Tai Chi Association; Kapit Chinese Women Association; Kampung Baru Women Bureau; Rumah Emak Lebau Women Bureau; and Rumah Ringgit Women Bureau, among others.

According to welfare officer Evelyn Buda, the programme was to encourage senior citizens to be actively involved in healthy social activities such as karaoke and folk dance to stay healthy.

“At the same time, this allows them to socialise with each other,” she said.

Some of the competitions were the folk dance category, solo karaoke category and team karaoke category.

Also present were Kapit PPWE chairman Temenggong Datu Wilfred Billy Panyau and community leaders Pemanca Yong Thu Fook, Pemanca Abang Hamzah Bolhassan and Penghulu Wong Kie Ing.