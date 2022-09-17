Likas school’s gallery in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II’s visit

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): The late Queen Elizabeth II, her husband The Duke of Edinburgh and daughter Princess Anne visited Likas Vocational College on 28th February 1972.

This was the Queen’s first visit to Malaysia as part of an eight-country royal tour of Asia together with her husband and daughter. She was the first British monarch to visit Malaysia.

Likas Vocational Secondary School was honoured to be in the itinerary for this royal visit.

It has created a gallery in remembrance of the visit.

The gallery has framed pictures and the guest book signed by the royal visitors.

The rostrum used in the signing of the guest book which was made by teachers of Likas Vocational School is also placed in the gallery.

According to its director, Hj Mokhtar bin Hj Ibrahim, the gallery which showcases the royal visit is the pride and joy of the college.

Visitors to the college are absolutely enthralled upon seeing the items in the gallery. In fact, officers from the Archives Department who visited the gallery were impressed with the 1972 school guest book signed by the royal family, which is still displayed there in good condition.

The director hopes this gallery will help students understand and appreciate the history of the school and of the country in general.

The college was first known as the Government Trade School in 1950 when it was first established. It was upgraded to Likas Vocational Secondary School in 1969.