Malaysia Day do in Kapit gathers people from all walks of life

KAPIT (Sept 17): The Malaysia Day celebration for the Kapit Division yesterday was enlivened with the presence of Malaysians from all walks of life, not only to commemorate the formation of the nation but also to foster bonds among people of diverse backgrounds.

Organised by Kapit Resident Office, the celebration held at Kapit Civic Centre was officiated at by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law) Jefferson Jamit Unyat and was attended by heads of government departments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), community leaders and local residents, young and old.

Administrative officer of Kapit District Office, Wan Mohammad Shukri said in celebrating the significant day, Malaysians ought to acknowledge and cherish the sacrifices of past leaders in establishing Malaysia as an independent nation.

The event incorporated slideshows of historical documentaries, giving the attendees a sense of stepping back in time; into the insurgency period, towards independence from the British rule and eventually to the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16, 1963.

Temenggong Datu Wilfred Billy Panyau, an Iban community leader, meanwhile said the celebration would be a good platform to create a level of understanding among all Malaysians of the fact that the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak are three equal entities that form the nation.

While upholding the rights of the state, he asserted that all citizens should continue to preserve and uphold peace, security and harmony among one another.

“Patriotism and unity are the keys to safeguard peace and harmony in this multiracial country, enriched with its varied cultures and practices,” he said.

The chairman for Kapit Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Kapitan Ling Hung Pin viewed the importance of educating the young generation on the reason to celebrate the occasion.

Impressed with the attendance of youths and students at the event, he believed the celebration would give the young the opportunity to learn more on Malaysia’s formation history, which was not made available in the school’s textbooks or education system.

Moonly Tiang, a pensioner, said in celebrating the occasion, one ought to reflect on the importance of staying united.

“Living in a plural diversified society, we should all accept differences, practise tolerance and live harmoniously with one another,” she said.

This was echoed by Kapit Officer National Unity and Integration Department, Jendri Mangku who said the Malaysia Day celebration aimed to inculcate a sense of unity and patriotism among the people.