Saturday, September 17
Marine cops arrest two in Batang Rajang, seize subsidized diesel

By Jane Moh on Sarawak

Marine police arrest two Indonesians and seize 6,000 litres of diesel during an Op Kontraband operation at Pulau Kerto waters, Batang Rajang on Sept 15.

SIBU (Sept 17): The Marine Police Region 5 Sarawak has seized a cargo ship with 6,000 litres of diesel on board during an Op Kontraband operation at Pulau Kerto waters, Batang Rajang on Sept 15.

Sibu Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said two Indonesian men aged 37 and 38 were also arrested for failing to produce documents or permits from the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for possession of the items.

The seizure of smuggled goods worth about RM56,000 and the arrest of the individuals  were made at 2.30am on Thursday, Sept 15 when the marine police acted upon the ship which was without name and registration number.

“Upon investigation, the police found 6,000 litres of diesel placed on the deck of the ship,” he said.

The suspects and the seized items were brought and handed over to KPDNHEP Sibu for further action.

