Over 1,000 trees planted in Similajau Forest Reserve under Greening Sarawak Agenda

BINTULU (Sept 17): Over 1,000 saplings of various native tree species were planted during the ‘Greening Sarawak’ campaign at Similajau Forest Reserve, the ‘green heart of Bintulu’, on Thursday.

The programme, which involved the ‘island-planting’ method, gathered some 120 participants who represented various government departments and agencies.

Bintulu Regional Forest officer Michael Ngelai said the site for the tree-planting covered 9,381 hectares of the forest reserve, which was gazetted on Dec 1, 1959.

“Part of the Similajau Forest Reserve is located in the Bintulu water catchment area, which is the most important source of water for the residents of Bintulu town and Sebauh District,” he said, adding that the efforts to promote ‘Greening Sarawak’ (Agenda) and balanced forest cover had been implemented by the state government, through Forest Department Sarawak (FDS).

“The Sarawak Forest Landscape Restoration Programme (FLR) was launched by the Premier on June 15, 2019, at Sabal Agroforestry Centre (which has been rebranded as Sabal Forest Landscape Restoration Centre).

“This programme has been promoted as one of the main agenda of Sarawak government to enrich the planting of trees especially in degraded forest areas and those located within the Permanent Forest Estate (PFE) areas with native and high-value species.

“Such programme is also a catalyst for the department’s efforts towards ensuring that 62 per cent of the state’s area is covered by forests,” said Michael, adding that the FLR had been widely promoted as a solution to forest degradation around the world.

Moreover, he said in line with the ‘Greening Malaysia Agenda Through 100 Million Tree Planting Campaign’ (2021-2025), which was launched simultaneously on Jan 5, 2021, the FDS as the campaign coordinator for the state-level ‘Greening Sarawak Agenda’ had expanded and further coordinated the scope of planting in other areas such as Totally Protected Areas (TPA), state land, urban areas, schools and institutions of higher education, as well as Native Customary Rights (NCR) land.

According to him, the state government is committed to planting 35 million trees – an average of seven million trees a year – in support of the campaign.

“Through the FLR and Greening Sarawak, they should be able to restore and increase the value of ecological wealth and biodiversity, and also able to improve the local community’s economy which is also a key component in sustainable forest management,” said Michael.

On FDS’ part, he said the department had undertaken proactive steps meant to empower this programme such as redeveloping nursery sites throughout Sarawak.

“So far, we have nurseries in six main locations: Sabal Forest Landscape Restoration Centre, Industrial Forest Research Centre (IFRC) in Kuching, Sarawak Tree Improvement Centre in Sibu, Niah Research Station, Bintawa and Lundu – all capable of accommodating up to 700,000 saplings of local tree species,” he said.

Michael also said FDS had been exploring new technologies, namely drone-seeding and seedball, to be incorporated as new methods of implementing restoration, especially in difficult planting areas such as hilly forests.

“For the record, since the implementation of the Malaysia Greening Campaign in 2021, Sarawak has recorded the highest number of plantings among all states in Malaysia, with the planting of 14,197,474 trees as at Aug 2022,” he said.