Panel: S’wak karate exponent stripped of bronze medal as kick executed after bout ended

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): The Malaysia Games (Sukma) Special Technical Committee explained that the panel of judges had to strip a Sarawak karate exponent of his bronze medal in the men’s 84-kilogramme (kg) kumite category because he executed a kick after the bout had ended.

The committee said the Karate Technical Judges decided to strip P. Barath Raj of the bronze medal after conducting a video revision following a protest lodged by Sabah against the three points awarded to the Sarawak exponent.

“The judges also decided that Bharat Raj’s victory be annulled as the kick on Sabah’s Mohd Zuhair Zulkifli Zainal enabled the Sarawak exponent to win by 9-7.

“The Sarawak team manager then did not make any appeal to the Sukma Supreme Appeals Judges regarding the decision of the Karate Technical Judges,” the committee said in a statement today.

The committee also hoped that the explanation would be able to resolve the allegations that have gone viral on social media because the decision was made based on the competition rules.

Yesterday, a video clip went viral on social media showing the Sarawak athlete’s father claiming that the decision to withdraw the bronze medal was due to the unfairness of the judges. – Bernama