PM Ismail Sabri: Malaysia Day celebration lively, manifestation on country’s revival

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has described the national-level Malaysia Day 2022 celebration as being very lively and a manifestation of the country’s revival after struggling with various challenges in previous years.

He added that the celebration held at the Banda Hilir Independence Proclamation Memorial Square, Melaka last night was very meaningful and evoked memories of the moment when the first Prime Minister, Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, proclaimed Independence.

“I am proud of the organisation of the glittering Malaysia Day celebration. Thank you my Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family),” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

The Malaysia Day celebration showcased the unique fashion theme of the 50s and 60s, which was chosen to mark the day commemorating the formation of Malaysia.

This is the first time that the celebration, which was attended by over 20,000 people, was held on the Peninsula, with Melaka playing host to the glittering event. ― Bernama