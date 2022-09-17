Premier: Argument on time limit for proportionate representation of Sabah, S’wak in Parliament ‘incorrect’

KUCHING (Sept 17): The argument about the proportionate representation of Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament having expired a long time ago is incorrect, stressed Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Moreover, he pointed out that parliamentary representation is assured in the Inter-Governmental Committee (IGC) Report 1962.

“The IGC is very clear. It is not in terms of number, but it is stated explicitly.

“It (proportionate representation of Sabah and Sarawak in Parliament) lapsing after seven years, as pointed out (in a commentary), is not correct.

“I know – I read the article,” he said at a press conference held after the opening ceremony of InvestSmart@Sarawak 2022 in VivaCity Megamall here today, organised by the Securities Commission of Malaysia (SC).

Abang Johari said this when asked to comment about a commentary by political scientist Wong Chin Huat published on Malaysiakini recently.

In his commentary, Wong wrote: “Two facts are crystal clear: first, Singapore was never lumped together with Sabah (North Borneo) and Sarawak in seat allocation, hence the proportion guaranteed was only ‘North Borneo’s 16’ + ‘Sarawak’s 24’ divided by ‘Malaysia’s 159’, i.e. 40/159 or 25.16 per cent; second, this 25.16 per cent proportion was protected for only seven years after Malaysia Day. Hence, the quarter proportion had expired after Sept 16, 1970, and its continued adherence for most of the time after 1970 was driven by political goodwill, not by legal obligation.”

Abang Johari said he was still waiting for feedback from the Federal Cabinet regarding the latest development about the demand for 35 per cent of parliamentary seats for Sabah and Sarawak.

He said the Special Council on the Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63) had agreed, in principle, about the said restoration, adding that it was ‘part and parcel of the IGC’.

“This one is just to correct the imbalance because the Constitution can be amended with two-thirds majority.

“We just want the protection. Under the IGC, it says there that the rights and interests of Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore must be protected.

“This one is what we call ‘assurance’ in the IGC,” he said.

Asked about how Sarawak would go about if the matter remained ‘stuck’ in the Federal Cabinet, Abang Johari said: “I don’t (know) if it’s stuck or not. How do we know?”