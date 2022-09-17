Rabies: One death reported in Kampung Pichin, says DVS Sarawak

SERIAN (Sept 17): One death due to rabies was reported in Kampung Pichin here, disclosed Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

Based on the information from Health Department Sarawak, this latest case involved a student from SMK Tebakang who passed away at Sarawak General Hospital recently, he said when contacted by thesundaypost’s sister Malay daily Utusan Borneo.

When met by reporters at the Rabies Vaccination and Registration Programme in Serian Community Hall this morning, Dr Adrian said a total of 10 fatal rabies cases had been reported statewide this year to date.

“There were also 32 positive cases for rabies reported statewide. Of the total number of positive cases, Kuching Division alone recorded 14 cases – consisting of two cases in Kuching district, seven in Padawan, three in Lundu, and two in Bau,” he said, adding that the other cases comprised one each in recorded in Serian, Lubok Antu, Sarikei and Miri; three each in Sri Aman, Betong and Bintulu; and five in Sibu.

Moreover, he said the department had also marked 72 rabies-declared areas in Sarawak since 2017 and in this regard, it had been working hard to attain the zero-case target by 2025.

As such, he said the mass rabies vaccination programme would continue to be conducted in Sarawak.

“We continue this programme because there are still rabies cases being detected in Sarawak.

“Since 2017, the state has registered 45 deaths – this year alone, we have recorded 10 deaths.

“This is also one of the efforts aimed at making the public aware of rabies being present.

“I call upon pet owners to bring their dogs to any veterinary clinic nearest to them because it is compulsory under Section 40 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 for the owners to get their dogs vaccinated against rabies annually,” he added.