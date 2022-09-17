Rafizi’s remarks in Malaysia Day message ‘irresponsible, arrogant’, says PBB man

KUCHING (Sept 17): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Youth information chief Azizul Annuar Adenan has called upon the people of Sarawak and Sabah to remain united, strengthen their resolve in obtaining the eroded rights that belong to them, and to never be deterred by nonsensical statements made by politicians from Peninsular Malaysia.

In this regard, the Tanjong Datu assemblyman made a reference to the statement by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Rafizi Ramli who, in his Malaysia Day message, blamed the poverty in Sabah and Sarawak on corruption.

“I am saddened by the statement of this West Malaysia politician, that I can only be described as ‘irresponsible and arrogant’.

“Such ‘not our problem’ and ‘bully’ mentality that is engrained in leaders such as Rafizi has been the root cause of the lopsided development between Malaya and the Borneo states,” said Azizul Annuar in a statement today.

Moreover, he regarded Rafizi’s statement, made on Malaysia Day no less – a day meant to bring Malaysians together to reflect on the nation’s formation – as ‘a slap in the face’ for people of Sarawak and Sabah.

He said not only was Rafizi not willing to admit that the shortcomings of Malaya in its part to implement equitable distribution of wealth to the Borneo states, he (Rafizi) was ‘washing his hands’ and absolving himself, his party and his coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) of the responsibilities to remedy things for Sarawak and Sabah.

“While he is quick to criticise ‘narrow’ regional sentiments within the Borneo states against Malaya, he overlooks the fact that it is because of his exact attitude and that of West Malaysia leaders that Sarawak and Sabah are demanding the return of equal status from Malaya and for the rights enshrined within the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be returned as well.

“PH, which Rafizi is of, when in government was not interested in returning the eroded rights under MA63 to Sarawak, much less develop Sarawak as witnessed by the cancellation of a slew of projects in the state,” he said.

Azizul Annuar also pointed out that the project cancellations did not help elevate the local socio economy of people in rural areas whose livelihood depended on the jobs provided through these projects.

“It has also deprived them of the sorely needed infrastructure, which they have been longing for,” added the PBB Youth man.