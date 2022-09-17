S4S: Make Sept 16 a ‘wake-up call’ to start fighting for rights under MA63

MIRI (Sept 17): The date Sept 16 should remind Sarawakians not only of Malaysia Day, but also of the erosion of their rights over the past 59 years, said a group representing several opposition parties and the Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S) movement.

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Piasau branch chairman Datuk Lawrence Lai, who led the group, held a ‘Malaysia Day’ dialogue here yesterday, where he called upon fellow Sarawakians to see the date as a ‘wake-up call’ to start joining forces and fight for their rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Malaysia Day was only recognised and made a public holiday in 2012.

“However, this day is mainly celebrated in Sabah and Sarawak, and not so much in Malaya.

“After 59 years in Malaysia, we Sarawakians are still not regarded as equal partners, and our resources have not been fairly distributed towards developing our land and improving the livelihood of Sarawakians,” remarked Lai.

Echoing similar sentiments, S4S spokesperson Hanim Jaraee said Sarawak continued to be left behind in terms of development with many of its people, including the Malays, still living in poverty.

“We should not be celebrating Malaysia Day; instead, it should be a day where we would ask ourselves – what have we achieved thus far?” she said, pointing out the unfair distribution of Sarawak’s wealth, in that 95 per cent of the state’s revenue had been used to develop Peninsular Malaysia.

“And because of this unfair treatment Sarawakians, especially the Dayaks and the Malays, continue to be left out of the development.”

Also sharing her views was Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) treasurer Devora Chung, who said it was time for Sarawakians, especially the younger generation, to work together towards restoring the rights of Sarawak as enshrined in the MA63.

Among those present at the dialogue were Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru president Bobby William and PBK Miri chairman Leslie Ting.