Sabah records 150 new Covid-19 cases, increased positivity rate

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): Sabah’s Covid-19 infections dropped to 150 cases today, but the positivity rate increased to 11.34 per cent.

State Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the lower number of cases recorded today was due to the fact that there were less test samples submitted.

“However, the positivity rate increased from 9.76 per cent yesterday to 11.34 per cent today,” he said.

Kudat, which was a green zone, reported cases in the double digits today with 12 reported.

It joined Kota Kinabalu, Lahad Datu and Tawau as districts that reported cases in double digits.

Seven of the 150 cases were in category 3 (three), 4 and 5 (two cases each). The rest were in categories 1 and 2.