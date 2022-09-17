Sabah to hold International Coffee Festival

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): Sabah International Coffee Festival 2022 will be showcasing coffee specific industry and also to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit.

Sabah Employers Association president Yap Cheen Boon said with the festival timeframe extending to one week from September 26 to October 2, the organiser is looking forward to make it an annual monthly event from 2023 onwards.

“This event will include a vibrant ecosystem of activities, comprising of two zones namely Expo and Carnival.

“Expo zone showcases coffee specific industry, while the Carnival zone serves to highlight the entrepreneurial spirit of coffee industry, inclusive of business opportunities both online and offline, and other food and beverage products and also services,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Yap said the annual festival has seen a vibrant industry linking upstream and downstream together, since 2016.

Originally started as Borneo Coffee Festival then, responses from both public and industry players have been consistently enthusiastic and overwhelming.

“In collaboration with Kota Kinabalu City Hall, this year’s festival will the fifth year moving to a higher milestone with the participation of three associations namely Federation of Sabah Industries, Sabah Employers Association and Sabah China Chamber of Commerce, hence officially renamed as Sabah International Coffee Festival 2022.

“Both Expo and Carnival zones combined will see a total of almost 90 booths, allowing visitors a memorable experience,” he said.

The official launching date will be on September 30 where Deputy Chief Minister cum Industry Development Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam, Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip and Vibrant KK Coffee Committee chairman Richard Lim are expected to jointly grace the event.

The festival is expected to be held at Suria Sabah.