Sarawak Motorsports Festival is back in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Sept 17): Strap yourselves in, because the Sarawak Motorsports Festival (SMF), is finally back at Petra Jaya Motorsports circuit.

The state’s largest automotive festival, showcasing motorsports scenes and culture in the state, takes place starting today till Sept 18, featuring various programmes to cater for motorsports enthusiasts seeking for the thrill of the ride as well as to impress visitors with a myriad of sports cars and tuned-up vehicles for show.

For today, the event showcased its Auto Show Competition and Display, Petra Jaya Motorsports (PJM) Open Track Day and Taxi Ride, as well as SMF Car Audio Show and Competition.

Although there was heavy downpour at the venue this afternoon, this did not dampen the spirits of the organisers and enthusiasts to gather together for their love for motorsports.

Also taking place this afternoon was the officiating ceremony, attended by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) deputy director Rudzaimeir Malek who was representing DBKU mayor Datu Junaidi Reduan.

“Congratulations to the organising committee. I’m sure you have put in quite a lot of work into organising such a big event such as this. I can see that a lot of coordination had also taken place,” he said.

Meanwhile, SMF 2022 organising chairman Andy Chong said the event is held to unite all motorsports enthusiasts and gather them in an event to promote healthy motorsports culture throughout the state.

“We promote a safer environment to showcase our car culture,” he added.

He then thanked DBKU as well as PJM president Alex Ting for their support, as well as Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) for providing the organising committee with the venue for the event.

After the ceremony, the event continued on with the Auto Show Competition Judging.

From 6pm to 10pm, spectators and enthusiasts alike gather together for PJM track night show, featuring night drifts, audio shows and lighting shows.

SMF 2022 also features more than 30 automotive showcase products and service exhibitions from Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah.

For tomorrow (Sept 18), there will be a prize-giving ceremony and closing ceremony for this year’s edition of SMF, alongside the Final Auto Show Competition Judging, model and cosplay photoshoots, and car club gathering display – to name a few.