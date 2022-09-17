Sarawakians must continue to fight for Sarawak’s rights, says SUPP man

SIBU (Sept 17): Sarawakians must strive for a high degree of autonomy for the state.

In making this call, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong believes that Sarawak has the power to operate and control its own finances, development funds and taxation matters.

“The original education system should be preserved, with Sarawak education affairs be fully managed by the Sarawak government as it should,” he said in his speech for the opening of a three-on-three basketball tournament here yesterday.

Wong also pointed out that Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had fought hard for the five per cent Sarawak’s sales tax on oil and gas, five per cent royalty on oil and gas, and had battled against Petronas in court during the previous government administration under Pakatan Harapan.

“We must continue to fight, where the five per cent oil royalty must be improved.

“Petronas is paying 38 per cent of its taxable income under the PITA (Petroleum Income Tax Act 1967) to the federal government only.

“Sarawak should have a share of the 38 per cent tax collection from Petronas because Sarawak is the territory that is enormously rich in the production of oil, gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) for decades.”

Meanwhile, the tournament involved 40 all-men teams and nine all-women teams.

Organised by the Youth Division of SUPP Dudong, the competition was opened to youths aged 35 and below.

Also present were Dudong SUPP Youth chief Yiing Sy Huat and event’s organiser chairman Mark Tiong.