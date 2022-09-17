Sarawak’s Men’s Sanda team happy with bronze medals in Sukma debut

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 17): Sarawak’s wushu athletes are happy and proud to contribute two bronze medals to the state’s wushu team at the 20th Malaysian Games 2022 (Sukma.

Head coach Ling Neng Lung said they were making their debut in this Sukma after participating in the sanda wushu competition at the 2018 Sukma in Perak where it was showcased as a demonstration event.

“We are happy to win two bronze medals in our first Sukma competition, as we did not set any target. We only hoped to get medals of any colour. The boys were also competing against more experienced opponents.

“Our mission has been achieved through Kelvin Kong Qi Fatt (65kg) and Daniel Manggin (70kg), who finished jointly in third after losing their semi-final bouts. We had actually only started our training after the standard operating procedures were loosened,” he said.

Ling’s next task will be looking for new athletes for Sukma 2024 in Johor, as the current five athletes will be over the age limit.

Other members of the team were Jimmy Peter, Voon Shi Chiang and Chai Ming We while the assistant coach is Lyde Lait.

The team is managed by William Lo Chan Ying.