Sarawak’s sago pilot plant wins Asean Energy Award

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) announced that Malaysia brought home 12 awards in various categories at the Asean Energy Awards 2022 (AEA) and this includes Sarawak’s Integrated Sago Waste Treatment and Resource Recovery Pilot Plant by Sarawak’s Craun Research Sdn Bhd (Craun Research).

The Integrated Sago Water Treatment and Resource Recovery Pilot Plant: Phase 1 – Treatment and Value Addition of Sago Mill Effluent by Craun Research emerged as the winner of the Off-Grid category under Asean Renewable Energy Projects Awards 2022.

Of note, Craun Research has been entrusted to develop the integrated sago wastewater recovery and treatment pilot plant which was launched by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in November 23, 2019.

Held in Cambodia, the AEA is Southeast Asia’s highest reward for excellence, recognizing organisational efforts in sustainable energy management, practices, and efficiency in the region.

Malaysia was represented by a total of 22 organisations from various categories at the AEA, earning nine winners’ awards for the Asean Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Award 2022 category. In the Asean Renewable Energy Projects Awards 2022 category, Malaysia managed to bring home three winners’ awards, respectively.

“Malaysia’s achievements in AEA are a testimony of the country’s sustainable energy policies becoming a reality. We hope these recognitions will drive more local participation in adopting sustainable energy practices which will futureproof businesses,” said Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Malaysia’s ambition of having net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is consistent with the AEA’s objectives. We are also converting various industries to alternative renewable energy sources from fossil fuels, putting us on track to fulfil global sustainability criteria,” added Takiyuddin Hassan.

The purpose of Asean Centre for Energy’s (ACE) initiative and the prestigious AEA awards is to increase public awareness of the best practices for reducing energy use in buildings, businesses, and other settings. The honour motivates businesses to advance clean coal technology (CCT), energy efficiency, and the development of renewable energy sources that are more resilient, sustainable, and renewable.

The award serves as a showcase for innovative ideas and techniques for efficient energy management practices, energy conservation, and productivity in local businesses and buildings.

The ACE represents the ten Asean Member States’ (AMS) energy interests as an intergovernmental body within the Asean framework.