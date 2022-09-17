Sarikei Civil Defence Force come to cat’s rescue

SARIKEI (Sept 17): The Sarikei Civil Defence Force (APM) successfully rescued a cat trapped on the awning of a shophouse here.

According to Sarikei APM officer Shahrol Azizi Zaidi, the rescue was one of two cat rescuing operations at Taman Susur Jambu here on Friday night.

“Unfortunately, we were unsuccessful in one other rescue operation,” he said.

They first received a call at 9.15pm about a cat being attacked by a python but upon arriving at the scene, the two-and-a-half metre long python had already killed the cat and was swallowing it.

“My men proceeded to capture the reptile and release it back into its natural habitat,” he said.