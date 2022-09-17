Seasoned parachuter suggests Sibu’s annual base-jump event to also include competitions

SIBU (Sept 17): A suggestion has been made to include several events in competition format to the annual Sibu International Base Jump.

The base-jumping show is back after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having been run annually since 2009, it has established itself as among the most identifiable events on the local tourism calendar.

The show, which involves base jumpers leaping off from the 126-metre Wisma Sanyan, Sarawak’s tallest building, is not regarded as a competition per se.

In this respect, Kenyalang Sarikei Parachute Club president Kassim Ahmad Drahin has proposed for competitions to be rolled out for next year’s edition of Sibu International BASE Jump.

He said this when met by reporters after the flagging-off ceremony here yesterday, which was performed by the Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“If supported by the government or the relevant bodies, and if there’s a good response to this suggestion, then the competitions could be rolled out in next year’s base jump,” said Kassim, 65.

With regard to skydiving, he acknowledged the limitations in terms of holding this extreme sport in Sarawak.

However, he was pleased to see it gaining traction among Sarawakian youths.

Kassim, a former commando and was previously a master supervisor for parachuting, said many of his club members also comprised former commandos, as well as trainers and experienced skydivers.

Meanwhile, 33 base jumpers are taking part in this year’s event, including three from Australia and one from the United States.

The event is organised and run by Sibu Divisional Tourism Task Group, in collaboration with Ababil BASE Jump and the management of Wisma Sanyan.