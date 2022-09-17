Section of shop lot in Kepayan Ridge collapses

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): A small section of a two-storey shop lot collapsed at Taman Land Breeze in Kepayan Ridge on Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from the State Fire and Rescue Department said a call was made to the Kota Kinabalu fire station at 8.48am.

The roofs, wall and verandas on the first floor of the building were damaged.

No one was injured and the authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent any untoward incident from happening.

Investigation is being carried out to determine the cause of the incident.