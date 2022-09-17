Show support for Nanta in GE15, community leader urges Kapit’s Chinese community

KAPIT (Sept 17): Kwang Tung Association permanent advisor Penghulu Sia Shui Poh today appealed to the Chinese community in Kapit to give their undivided support to Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said despite not knowing when GE15 is, it could be called anytime after the tabling of Budget 2023 in October.

“Some have predicted November, (some predicted) March – no matter what transpires, let us be the backbone for our Kapit incumbent Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“During the last state election, Kapit folk – especially the Chinese community – threw their weight behind Bukit Goram incumbent Jefferson Jamit Unyat, who is now Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Customs and Law).

“Jamit won with a big majority. Likewise, in the coming GE15, I appeal to you to turn up in full force to vote for Nanta so he will win with a landslide majority – or even better yet, win uncontested,” Sia said at the association’s recent Mooncake Festival celebration.

Sia opined it was very likely Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would win the majority of, if not all, the 31 seats it plans to contest in Sarawak.

“GPS will be the component of the federal government. Nanta, who is the current Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Minister, will be reappointed to be minister in the federal cabinet after the election.

“Nanta is also working with all elected representatives from Kanowit to Belaga to bring more development programmes to us. Not only in terms of infrastructure but also socio-economic development to uplift the quality of living,” Sia said.

He also said as Nanta’s representative for Kapit’s Chinese community, Sia can be reached at 013-811 6385 if they have any issues to raise.

Sia also disclosed both Nanta and Jamit have set up cash assistance to help first-time students register at higher institutes of learning.

“Any Chinese students wishing to pursue further students are encouraged to apply for the one-off cash assistance. Applicants can hand over the completed application forms to me,” he added.