Singaporeans eager to dive into Sarawak’s waters

KUCHING (Sept 17): With travel restrictions lifted, it appears Singapore’s diving community are eager to get back in the water.

According to a statement, first day crowds visiting the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) exhibition at the Asia Dive Expo 2022 showed a keen interest in exploring the unique dive experiences the state can offer.

The expo, which is being held from Sept 16-18 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, is expecting to attract divers from all over the world keen to rediscover, renew and revive their passion.

The Statos team has partnered with Miri-based Co.Co Dive and Miri Divers in a colourful stand under the banner ‘Dive Sarawak Borneo’.

With the availability of direct flights between Singapore and Miri on both Scoot and AirAsia, there are some great weekend dive special packages on offer at some 40 great dive sites off the Miri coast.

According to Co.Co Dive, Minda Travel and Cocohouse Diver’s lodge founder-director Ian Kuek, Singapore has always been an important market for them.

“We look forward to growing the demand of Singaporean divers coming to Miri for a weekend dive escapade.

“Miri is a perfect place for them to relax and experience the famous Kenyalang wreck. Located on a decommissioned oil rig, the rack is one of the top 10 dive sites in Malaysia and should not be missed,” he said.

Statos deputy chief executive officer Putrie Rozana, on the other hand, said Miri has a lot of potential to grow tourism-wise.

“Statos is keen to partner with Ian and other local dive operators to tap into this market and encourage more Singaporeans and expats to take the plunge and discover what Sarawak has to offer both above and below the water.”