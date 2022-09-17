SMC estimates additional RM2 mln needed to clean up Sibu town

SIBU (Sept 17): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) is expected to fork out an additional RM2 million this year to clean up the town.

According to its chairman Clarence Ting, the additional sum is largely for scavenging services.

“We anticipate needing to spend about RM2 million more. We under budgeted by RM2 million for the council’s public health section and largely for scavenging services.

“That is why every year, it seems we are under budgeting and this year it is about RM2 million. I anticipate this cost to continue growing,” he told reporters after officiating an event to pour enzymes into the drains at Jalan Tong Sang and Jalan Bukit Assek.

He said it is a huge challenge for the council to maintain these kinds of services and repeated his calls for Sibu folk to collectively reduce the generation of waste to prolong the lifespan of the Kemuyang landfill.

“We have to do these services even though it is very costly. That is why I call upon the people of Sibu to reduce their waste,” he said, adding the pouring of enzymes is a bid to green up the environment.

He pointed out taking up enzyme-making can reduce the generation of food wastage, which is one of the components adding to the weight of rubbish.

“If we can reduce the amount of food waste entering the Kemuyang landfill, I think we will reduce the space we need for the rubbish besides reducing the running cost of scavenging services,” Ting said.

He also praised the event’s organisers for their efforts in greening up Sibu.

The event was organised by SMC in collaboration with Sacred Heart Cathedral, Sarawak Art Living, Sibu Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association, schools and other non-governmental organisations.

He said visitors to Sibu would want to visit places which are clean and hygienic.

“I have an American friend in Sibu for six weeks who keeps saying Sibu is very clean.

“Visitors only come to places which are clean and hygienic – this will give them a good impression of the place they visited,” he said.

Also present were SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid and the council’s Public Health, Environmet and Municipal Services standing committee vice chairperson Jenny Ting.